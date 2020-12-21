Previous
Winter? But I'm skiing! by mave
Winter? But I'm skiing!

A walk round the outskirts of our nature reserve and past the lake where people go to waterski. Didn't expect to see anyone skiing in December, but a couple of hardy folk were on the water.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
