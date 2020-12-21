Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1000
Winter? But I'm skiing!
A walk round the outskirts of our nature reserve and past the lake where people go to waterski. Didn't expect to see anyone skiing in December, but a couple of hardy folk were on the water.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1000
photos
69
followers
88
following
273% complete
View this month »
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
20th December 2020 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
skiing
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close