Photo 1001
My robin
Taken in my garden last year. This picture has been hung in our village hall with several others taken by our camera club members.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
garden
,
robin
Bep
Beautiful!
December 27th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
December 27th, 2020
