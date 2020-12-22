Previous
My robin by mave
Photo 1001

My robin

Taken in my garden last year. This picture has been hung in our village hall with several others taken by our camera club members.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Bep
Beautiful!
December 27th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
December 27th, 2020  
