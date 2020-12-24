Previous
Water, water, everywhere by mave
Photo 1002

Water, water, everywhere

We woke to floods in the town today. A brook in St Neots has flooded some houses, but so far the village is still ok. In the collage, top right is the road from St Neots into the village. The ones top left and bottom right show the road to the village to the first trees, then a field to the second trees, then the river which has broken its banks. The bottom left picture is the Common, which should be all grass and where we can walk into the town. The good thing is that the footbridge across the branches of the river is still clear and we can still walk into town.
Mave

Anne ace
Yes, all round St Ives too Mave, awful for the poor people who's homes are flooded. Great watery collage
December 24th, 2020  
