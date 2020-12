St Neots floods 2020

Not my picture. An aerial view of St Neots this morning. We live in the village top right. The road to the town is flooded and the river has burst its banks but we are fine. Business have given sand, people have given sacks and ties. Fifty to sixty people helped to make sandbags in our village, and others delivered them to wherever they were needed. Other businesses and volunteers in the town have been doing the same. People have been wonderful.