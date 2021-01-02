Previous
A walk in the park by mave
Photo 1012

A walk in the park

A picture from yesterday's walk in Hinchingbrook Park. Quiteca few people there but plenty of space. It was quite muddy but we enjoyed our walk. It's good to get out.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Lin ace
Nicely captured - rich colors of brown and green.
January 2nd, 2021  
