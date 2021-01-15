Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1023
The Heron Lake
The road to St Neots is flooded again, so we had our walk round Paxton Pits, our local nature reserve. We have both got new cameras so we are still learning about them. Den pointed out a couple of swans in the sky. I hadn't noticed them.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1023
photos
71
followers
89
following
280% complete
View this month »
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
15th January 2021 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flood
,
reserve
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close