Previous
Next
The Heron Lake by mave
Photo 1023

The Heron Lake

The road to St Neots is flooded again, so we had our walk round Paxton Pits, our local nature reserve. We have both got new cameras so we are still learning about them. Den pointed out a couple of swans in the sky. I hadn't noticed them.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise