Den - Autumn by mave
Den - Autumn

This week Den won a trophy at our camera club for this still life. He took a lot of trouble and time with this and the award was well deserved.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Merrelyn ace
it certainly was well deserved. It's a lovely still life.
January 20th, 2021  
Bep
Beautiful still life and a well deserved trophy!
January 20th, 2021  
