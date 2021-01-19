Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1027
Den - Autumn
This week Den won a trophy at our camera club for this still life. He took a lot of trouble and time with this and the award was well deserved.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1027
photos
71
followers
89
following
281% complete
View this month »
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th December 2020 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
camera
,
club
,
still
,
trophy
,
den
Merrelyn
ace
it certainly was well deserved. It's a lovely still life.
January 20th, 2021
Bep
Beautiful still life and a well deserved trophy!
January 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close