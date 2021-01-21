Previous
Red sky at night ..... by mave
Photo 1029

Red sky at night .....

Sunset from our front door tonight. It took about five minutes from the first picture to the last.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a spectacular view!
January 21st, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
January 21st, 2021  
