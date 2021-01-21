Sign up
Photo 1029
Red sky at night .....
Sunset from our front door tonight. It took about five minutes from the first picture to the last.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
sunset
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What a spectacular view!
January 21st, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
January 21st, 2021
