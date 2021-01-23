Previous
Snow! by mave
Photo 1031

Snow!

We don't get much snow here as a rule, and today was no exception. It snowed very hard for about 40 minutes, and everything was white and very pretty. It lasted for a full 30 minutes and now everything is back to being damp and dull.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
