More snow by mave
Photo 1032

More snow

Didn't get out of the house. It snowed nearly all day. So here is another snow picture. Looking forward to much better snow pictures from my 365 friends
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
282% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so cold Mave - I haven't been out through the door for days ! brrr !
January 25th, 2021  
