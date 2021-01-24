Sign up
Photo 1032
More snow
Didn't get out of the house. It snowed nearly all day. So here is another snow picture. Looking forward to much better snow pictures from my 365 friends
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1032
photos
72
followers
90
following
282% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
Taken: 24th January 2021 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so cold Mave - I haven't been out through the door for days ! brrr !
January 25th, 2021
