Photo 1034
Early frost
Took this last year at our nature reserve. Didn't manage any decent frost pictures this year.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
frost
Dianne
A beautiful scene.
January 26th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
I love the family of trees. Mama, Daddy and Baby Tree!
January 26th, 2021
Bep
Beautiful wintry scene. Looks wonderful on black.
January 26th, 2021
