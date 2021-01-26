Previous
Early frost by mave
Early frost

Took this last year at our nature reserve. Didn't manage any decent frost pictures this year.
Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Dianne
A beautiful scene.
January 26th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
I love the family of trees. Mama, Daddy and Baby Tree!
January 26th, 2021  
Bep
Beautiful wintry scene. Looks wonderful on black.
January 26th, 2021  
