Previous
Next
Lichen by mave
Photo 1042

Lichen

Another walk at our local nature reserve this morning. Didn't get too far over the meadow - too much water. In fact the meadow is a lake just now. So tried a close up of lichen for a change.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
285% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great textures and colors.
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise