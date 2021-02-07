Sign up
The meadow?
This is part of our local nature reserve. It is normally grass, but does get muddy sometimes, hence the boardwalk. Unfortunately the boardwalk doesn't now as the path at the other end is flooded.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
flood
,
boardwalk
