No more snow - yet! by mave
No more snow - yet!

I took this on Monday. We have had a few flurries of snow which lasted all of a couple of hours, then it was gone. We have enjoyed seeing it come and go, but will be glad when the weather warms up.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Netkonnexion ace
Cool! Literally. LOL. Looking cool here at the moment too. Brrrrrr.
February 10th, 2021  
