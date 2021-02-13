Sign up
Photo 1049
Lincoln Cathedral
Lincoln Cathedral during the Covid pandemic. I like the leading lines in this picture.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
1
0
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
,
covid
Sand Lily
Beautiful shot of the Cathedral.
February 13th, 2021
