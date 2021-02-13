Previous
Lincoln Cathedral by mave
Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral during the Covid pandemic. I like the leading lines in this picture.
Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Sand Lily
Beautiful shot of the Cathedral.
