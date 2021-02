Learning

I thought I would continue with the music theme. This is my organ that I bought about two years ago. I don't think people want these anymore because I got it very cheaply. I can play a few tunes using both keyboards, the pedals and the drums but I feel very limited. So I am going through the tutorials again and I am pleased at how easy it seems. But I am only on Book 2 of eight. It could get more difficult. But it should sound better.