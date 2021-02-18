Sign up
Photo 1054
Who is looking at who?
I thought I would join in with the black and white images today, and a zebra is ideal for conversion to mono. Taken at Linton Zoo on a rare trip out last year.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
8
1
1
365
Canon EOS 200D
11th September 2020 10:24am
Public
zebra
zoo
mono
Pam Knowler
ace
So beautiful!! Great minds eh?
February 18th, 2021
