Photo 1059
It's moss!
We had a walk at Grafham Water this morning. I decided to try in-camera focus stacking and this is one result. It is moss growing on the dam wall.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
wall
dam
moss
grafham
walj
Casablanca
ace
Grafham Water! Teenager did his first powerboat qualification there when he was 13 - lovely spot! And I love a bit of lichen. Super shot
February 23rd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Turned out very well! Like it.
February 23rd, 2021
Bep
Love the result.
February 23rd, 2021
