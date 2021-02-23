Previous
It's moss! by mave
Photo 1059

It's moss!

We had a walk at Grafham Water this morning. I decided to try in-camera focus stacking and this is one result. It is moss growing on the dam wall.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Grafham Water! Teenager did his first powerboat qualification there when he was 13 - lovely spot! And I love a bit of lichen. Super shot
February 23rd, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Turned out very well! Like it.
February 23rd, 2021  
Bep
Love the result.
February 23rd, 2021  
