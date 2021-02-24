Sign up
Photo 1060
Somewhere to relax
Another shot from our visit to Grafham Water yesterday. This was the beginning and end of our walk, but we spent most of the time on the dam.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
1
0
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
water
dam
grafham
Bep
A nice place to take a rest.
February 24th, 2021
