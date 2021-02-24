Previous
Next
Somewhere to relax by mave
Photo 1060

Somewhere to relax

Another shot from our visit to Grafham Water yesterday. This was the beginning and end of our walk, but we spent most of the time on the dam.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bep
A nice place to take a rest.
February 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise