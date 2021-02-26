Sign up
Photo 1062
One of the bunch
We had a walk round our local nature reserve today. We have taken so many pictures there in this lockdown. I saw these reeds growing above the main bunch. I thought it made a change to take these instead of the main view from the hide.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
walk
reeds
Krista Marson
ace
nice rustic colors
February 26th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Lovely textures, tones
February 26th, 2021
Bep
Lovely capture.
February 26th, 2021
