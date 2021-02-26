Previous
One of the bunch by mave
Photo 1062

One of the bunch

We had a walk round our local nature reserve today. We have taken so many pictures there in this lockdown. I saw these reeds growing above the main bunch. I thought it made a change to take these instead of the main view from the hide.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Krista Marson ace
nice rustic colors
February 26th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Lovely textures, tones
February 26th, 2021  
Bep
Lovely capture.
February 26th, 2021  
