Photo 1064
Backwater
This is a shot taken yesterday. We walked to the back of the Rivermill to a branch of the river. The bridge is very attractive and the building is very useful when boats need attention.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
27th February 2021 3:20pm
Tags
backwater
,
rivermill
,
bbridge
