Backwater by mave
Backwater

This is a shot taken yesterday. We walked to the back of the Rivermill to a branch of the river. The bridge is very attractive and the building is very useful when boats need attention.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
291% complete

