Low flying aircraft by mave
Photo 1065

Low flying aircraft

An evening display at Shuttleworth before lockdown. Practising panning. Hoping they will begin again soon. For Red Week 1 Rainbow 2021
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Dianne
A great shot.
March 1st, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful capture...
March 1st, 2021  
