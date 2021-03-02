Previous
Orange butterfly by mave
Orange butterfly

Not many around yet, but I am looking forward to better weather and trying to get more butterfly pictures.
2nd March 2021

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Casablanca ace
Ah won't the return of butterflies be lovely? This is a very nice one
March 2nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful find Mave
March 2nd, 2021  
