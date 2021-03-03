Previous
Miniature daffodils by mave
Miniature daffodils

Taken on Sunday on a walk round the village. Just right for a yellow day.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and cheerful !
March 3rd, 2021  
