Photo 1067
Miniature daffodils
Taken on Sunday on a walk round the village. Just right for a yellow day.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
rainbow2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and cheerful !
March 3rd, 2021
