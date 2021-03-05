Sign up
Photo 1069
Blue for a boy ...
A birthday card made during lockdown when all the card shops were closed.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1069
photos
73
followers
88
following
292% complete
View this month »
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
365
SM-J330FN
blue
card
week1
rainbow2021
