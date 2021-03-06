Sign up
Photo 1070
Rainbow purple
A picture taken last year. The bees love this colour. Just right for today.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
purple
,
rainbow21
Asli
ace
Omg! Cute bee, beautiful flower. Nice view!
March 6th, 2021
Lisa
Stunning colours
March 6th, 2021
