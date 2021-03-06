Previous
Rainbow purple by mave
Photo 1070

Rainbow purple

A picture taken last year. The bees love this colour. Just right for today.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Asli ace
Omg! Cute bee, beautiful flower. Nice view!
March 6th, 2021  
Lisa
Stunning colours
March 6th, 2021  
