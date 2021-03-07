Previous
Rainbow pink by mave
Photo 1071

Rainbow pink

This was bought for me by colleagues at Doncaster College for my 40th birthday. I have always loved it. I thought it would be good for rainbow pink. That's my first 'rainbow week' completed. Let's see if I can do the month!
Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
