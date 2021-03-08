Sign up
Photo 1072
Red berries
Already on to week 2 of my first rainbow challenge. Berries on our local nature reserve are just right for today.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
19th December 2020 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
week2
,
rainbow2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nicely captured , dof and light
March 8th, 2021
