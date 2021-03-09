Previous
Rainbow orange week 2 by mave
Rainbow orange week 2

Before the Covid lockdowns we went to Kew Gardens with our U3a photography group. Dale Chihuly had a display there of his wonderful glass sculptures. This beautiful orange tree was reflected in the lake.
Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful!
March 9th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Brilliant choice
March 9th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wowee that's some sculpture!
March 9th, 2021  
Babs ace
Oh wow this is amazing.
March 9th, 2021  
