Photo 1073
Rainbow orange week 2
Before the Covid lockdowns we went to Kew Gardens with our U3a photography group. Dale Chihuly had a display there of his wonderful glass sculptures. This beautiful orange tree was reflected in the lake.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
4
2
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
1st July 2019 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dale-chihuly
,
rainbow2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful!
March 9th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Brilliant choice
March 9th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wowee that's some sculpture!
March 9th, 2021
Babs
ace
Oh wow this is amazing.
March 9th, 2021
