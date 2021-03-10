Previous
Week 2, rainbow yellow by mave
Week 2, rainbow yellow

Late last year we went fungi hunting at RSPB Sandy. We found this yellow staghorn fungus. They have almost no texture, just the good shape which gives them their name. We were pleased to find it as it is only about two or three inches high.
Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
