Photo 1074
Week 2, rainbow yellow
Late last year we went fungi hunting at RSPB Sandy. We found this yellow staghorn fungus. They have almost no texture, just the good shape which gives them their name. We were pleased to find it as it is only about two or three inches high.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
25th October 2020 10:07am
Tags
rainbow2021
