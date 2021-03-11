Sign up
Photo 1075
Week 2 green
I took this on Monday when we walked round the Swiss Gardens at Shuttleworth. Just a general shot but the gardens are so well kept. Some areas are still closed to visitors, but plenty to see outdoors.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
gardens
,
rainbow2021
