Week 2 green by mave
Photo 1075

Week 2 green

I took this on Monday when we walked round the Swiss Gardens at Shuttleworth. Just a general shot but the gardens are so well kept. Some areas are still closed to visitors, but plenty to see outdoors.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
