Previous
Next
Week 2 Purple by mave
Photo 1077

Week 2 Purple

I will be glad when we are free to go to Anglesey Abbey again, where I took this last October. The gardens are beautiful at any time of year, but especially for me at dahlia time.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Beautifully taken
March 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise