Photo 1077
Week 2 Purple
I will be glad when we are free to go to Anglesey Abbey again, where I took this last October. The gardens are beautiful at any time of year, but especially for me at dahlia time.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1077
photos
75
followers
88
following
8
1
1
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
12th October 2020 11:29am
Tags
dahlia
rainbow2021
Casablanca
ace
Beautifully taken
March 13th, 2021
