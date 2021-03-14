Previous
Next
Week 2 Pink by mave
Photo 1078

Week 2 Pink

Taken last Monday in the Swiss Gardens at Shuttleworth, these hellibores had their heads down as usual, but I love the texture in the petals.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise