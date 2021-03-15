Previous
Red week 3 by mave
Photo 1079

Red week 3

A fly agaric taken at RSPB Sandy last October on our fungi hunt.
My first try at rainbow. Didn't think I would last this long!
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A gorgeous close-up of this delightfully bright and spotted fungus - fav
March 15th, 2021  
