Photo 1079
Red week 3
A fly agaric taken at RSPB Sandy last October on our fungi hunt.
My first try at rainbow. Didn't think I would last this long!
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
22nd October 2020 1:46pm
Tags
sandy
,
fly-agaric
,
rainbow2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A gorgeous close-up of this delightfully bright and spotted fungus - fav
March 15th, 2021
