Photo 1080
Orange Week 3
A couple of orange gerbera from the flowers I received from my step daughter on Mothers Day. I feel very lucky.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby.
Tags
week-3
,
rainbow2021
Casablanca
ace
Very pretty. I like Gerbera.
March 16th, 2021
