Orange Week 3 by mave
Photo 1080

Orange Week 3

A couple of orange gerbera from the flowers I received from my step daughter on Mothers Day. I feel very lucky.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Casablanca ace
Very pretty. I like Gerbera.
March 16th, 2021  
