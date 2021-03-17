Previous
Yellow week 3 by mave
Photo 1081

Yellow week 3

Another flower today. Just one of the roses in the Mothers Day bouquet from my son and daughter.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
296% complete

Shirley B
Such a beautiful rose. Lovely detail.
March 17th, 2021  
