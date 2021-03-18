Previous
Brrrrrm, brrrrm! by mave
Photo 1082

Brrrrrm, brrrrm!

Time to make a few more birthday cards as the card shops are not open yet. Just finished this motorbike 'topper' ready to be made into a card for our son in law. For week 3, green.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Dianne
This is very very cleverly done!
March 18th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Very creative Mave!
March 18th, 2021  
Babs ace
Oh well done, so creative.
March 18th, 2021  
