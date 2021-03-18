Sign up
Photo 1082
Brrrrrm, brrrrm!
Time to make a few more birthday cards as the card shops are not open yet. Just finished this motorbike 'topper' ready to be made into a card for our son in law. For week 3, green.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
card
,
topper
,
rainbow2021
Dianne
This is very very cleverly done!
March 18th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Very creative Mave!
March 18th, 2021
Babs
ace
Oh well done, so creative.
March 18th, 2021
