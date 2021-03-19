Previous
Blue Week 3 by mave
Photo 1083

Blue Week 3

On our walk round the Swiss Gardens on Monday we saw two peacocks. One pure white one and this blue one. The white one was hard to photograph, but I immediately thought that I could use this one for my rainbow
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
296% complete

View this month »

