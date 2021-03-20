Previous
Next
Week 3 Purple by mave
Photo 1084

Week 3 Purple

Managed to catch a bee on a purple flower ..... again! They seem to like purple!
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Stunning!
March 20th, 2021  
Shirley B
Lovely capture, and such a pretty colour.
March 20th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous!!
March 20th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
So beautiful!
March 20th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous capture. Fav.
March 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise