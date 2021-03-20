Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1084
Week 3 Purple
Managed to catch a bee on a purple flower ..... again! They seem to like purple!
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
5
3
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1084
photos
76
followers
88
following
296% complete
View this month »
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
1st July 2019 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
Casablanca
ace
Stunning!
March 20th, 2021
Shirley B
Lovely capture, and such a pretty colour.
March 20th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous!!
March 20th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
So beautiful!
March 20th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous capture. Fav.
March 20th, 2021
