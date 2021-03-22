Sign up
Photo 1086
What scared Santa!
The last time we saw my son's children around Christmas was 2019 at Winter Wonderland. They were amused to think Santa had left his boots on the roof! But good memories and a good red for my rainbow.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
red
,
rainbow
,
boots
,
week4
,
2021
