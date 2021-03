Week 4 Orange

Last Saturday we had a walk round Riverside Park in St Neots. A lot of work was being done by the riverbank. Some dredging, some tree lopping and a lot of reed and weed clearing. It looks quite messy just now, but will make walking by the river more pleasant in the coming weeks. I'm not sure if the wildlife will like it though. This orange caterpillar was just the right colour for my rainbow.