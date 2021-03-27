Previous
Next
Winter lights by mave
Photo 1091

Winter lights

A picture from the last time we saw the Winter Lights at Anglesey Abbey. Looking forward to seeing them again.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise