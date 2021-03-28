Sign up
Photo 1092
Week 4 Pink
I took this in my garden in January. The plant was called Snowball. Not much like a snowball, but welcome in January and a good pink for my rainbow.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
1
0
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1092
photos
76
followers
88
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
7th January 2021 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
pink
,
week4
,
rainbow2021
Dione Giorgio
Very pretty. Strange name.
March 28th, 2021
