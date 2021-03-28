Previous
Next
Week 4 Pink by mave
Photo 1092

Week 4 Pink

I took this in my garden in January. The plant was called Snowball. Not much like a snowball, but welcome in January and a good pink for my rainbow.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Very pretty. Strange name.
March 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise