Previous
Next
Week 5 Red by mave
Photo 1093

Week 5 Red

I started my rainbow with a red aeroplane flying at Old Warden, so I thought I could put another from there as my last red. I really didn't expect to be still doing this rainbow, but have really enjoyed finding subject to fit each day.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Great find and shot. I don't participate in these challenges but I loved seeing all the pictures in this theme.
March 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise