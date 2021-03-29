Sign up
Photo 1093
Week 5 Red
I started my rainbow with a red aeroplane flying at Old Warden, so I thought I could put another from there as my last red. I really didn't expect to be still doing this rainbow, but have really enjoyed finding subject to fit each day.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
8th March 2021 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aeroplane
,
rainbow2021
Dione Giorgio
Great find and shot. I don't participate in these challenges but I loved seeing all the pictures in this theme.
March 29th, 2021
