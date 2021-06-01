Sign up
Photo 1155
Is that a magic box?
Yesterday at Kentwell History Festival. She asked 'Did you take my picture? The magic box makes me nervous'. I had never thought of a camera as a 'magic box'! The people there are always in character.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Casablanca
ace
Our boy went there in his junior years - loved it! What a super shot
June 1st, 2021
carol white
ace
A lovely nostalgic capture
June 1st, 2021
