Nearing the lock by mave
Photo 1161

Nearing the lock

Our walk today took us to the park near the Rivermill. The walk takes in the Marina, the river and the lock, which is well used on lovely days like today.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with pretty reflections.
June 5th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Nice reflections
June 5th, 2021  
