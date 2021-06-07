Previous
Sitting in the garden by mave
Sitting in the garden

This morning I took my coffee into the garden and just relaxed for a while. The pyracantha blossom now stretches round two sides of the garden and will eventually be covered in red, orange and yellow berries - and the birds that come for them.
Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Beryl Lloyd ace
AA lovely shot Mave , Nature is wonderfil isn't it - with everything blooming in the garden - The best place to enjoy your morning coffee !
June 7th, 2021  
