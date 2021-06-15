Previous
Next
Sparrow on our water feature by mave
Photo 1166

Sparrow on our water feature

Been missing for a while. Laid up with food poisoning. Today is the first time I have felt anything like normal. Even managed a short walk to the shop with Den's help. Took a few pictures in the garden using Den's zoom lens.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
319% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
How lovely ❤️ Though I am so sorry to hear you have been poorly. I mistakenly thought you were enjoying being out and about. Sending lots of love your way and hope you are fully better soon xxx
June 15th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a lovely capture! Glad you’re feeling better. Good poisoning is not fun!
June 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise