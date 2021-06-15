Sign up
Photo 1166
Sparrow on our water feature
Been missing for a while. Laid up with food poisoning. Today is the first time I have felt anything like normal. Even managed a short walk to the shop with Den's help. Took a few pictures in the garden using Den's zoom lens.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
2
2
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1166
photos
81
followers
88
following
Tags
garden
Casablanca
ace
How lovely ❤️ Though I am so sorry to hear you have been poorly. I mistakenly thought you were enjoying being out and about. Sending lots of love your way and hope you are fully better soon xxx
June 15th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a lovely capture! Glad you’re feeling better. Good poisoning is not fun!
June 15th, 2021
