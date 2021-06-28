Sign up
Photo 1179
I have made a start!
This is the first square of my new table cover. It doesn't look much now, but when I have made another seven, put them together, crocheted a border and pressed it, I'm sure we will love it.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
3
0
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
28th June 2021 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cover
,
table
,
first
,
crochet
Lis Lapthorn
Excellent.
June 28th, 2021
carol white
ace
Very pretty crochet work
June 28th, 2021
Shirley B
Excellent. I regret I have never learned to crochet.
June 28th, 2021
