I have made a start!
This is the first square of my new table cover. It doesn't look much now, but when I have made another seven, put them together, crocheted a border and pressed it, I'm sure we will love it.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Lis Lapthorn
Excellent.
June 28th, 2021  
carol white ace
Very pretty crochet work
June 28th, 2021  
Shirley B
Excellent. I regret I have never learned to crochet.
June 28th, 2021  
