Photo 1180
Don't know what this is ...
Taken at Swiss Gardens last week. Love the way it grows but I have no idea what it is.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
23rd June 2021 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Dianne
I don't know either, but it is a lovely image.
June 30th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Could it be hypericome? Not sure of spelling? I used to have a huge shrub in my garden- it does spread. A beautiful colour!
June 30th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh, So very lovely...
June 30th, 2021
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful flower and capture Fav
June 30th, 2021
