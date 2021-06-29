Previous
Don't know what this is ... by mave
Photo 1180

Don't know what this is ...

Taken at Swiss Gardens last week. Love the way it grows but I have no idea what it is.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Dianne
I don't know either, but it is a lovely image.
June 30th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Could it be hypericome? Not sure of spelling? I used to have a huge shrub in my garden- it does spread. A beautiful colour!
June 30th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh, So very lovely...
June 30th, 2021  
wendy frost ace
Beautiful flower and capture Fav
June 30th, 2021  
